PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,499,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,612 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,255,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,631 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.50. 5,592,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,062,321. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average is $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

