PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Honeywell International worth $246,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,324,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HON traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.76 and its 200-day moving average is $148.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

