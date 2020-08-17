PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,374,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $710,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.92. 2,856,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.67 and a 200 day moving average of $133.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

