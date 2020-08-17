PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $216,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

MA stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.23. 2,894,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,744. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

