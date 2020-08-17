PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $241.28 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,085 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.87% of WEC Energy Group worth $241,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $92.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,068. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

