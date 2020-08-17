PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $374.55 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,355 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of 3M worth $374,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,173,000 after buying an additional 116,065 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 33.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,751,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,415 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.71. 2,066,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

