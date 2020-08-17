PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $504.47 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,150,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 271,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $504,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.78. 8,355,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,735,115. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

