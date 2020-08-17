PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $587.72 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,373,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,714 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $587,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,367,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.32. 24,677,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,893,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.78 and a 200-day moving average of $227.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $275.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

