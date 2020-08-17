PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $215.49 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,497,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,490,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Raytheon Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $761,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,399,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025,860. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

