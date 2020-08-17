PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 16,121 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Accenture worth $214,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.62. 1,395,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.24. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $233.77. The stock has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

