PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 9,192 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,788,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Union Pacific worth $302,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,801.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 210,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 199,115 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $193.87. 3,562,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,805. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $195.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

