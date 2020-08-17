PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,289,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $407,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.16. 6,255,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,283,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit