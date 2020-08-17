PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,289,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $407,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.16. 6,255,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,283,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

