PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 14,445 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,445 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Nike worth $234,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Nike by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Nike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,240. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $166.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,356 shares of company stock valued at $30,387,715. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.