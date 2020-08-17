PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 25,278 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,706,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,278 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Amgen worth $402,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 84,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 689.8% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $778,338 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.01. 1,692,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

