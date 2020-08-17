PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle Sells 1,364 Shares

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.12. 157,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,637. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $113.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,471,000 after purchasing an additional 729,301 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

