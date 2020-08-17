Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $135.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,592,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,321. The firm has a market cap of $336.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $135.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

