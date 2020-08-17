ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 14,907 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 266.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 18.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management boosted its stake in 3M by 20.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $775,000. AXA boosted its stake in 3M by 15.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 875.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,051,000 after buying an additional 552,603 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $164.66. 111,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.00. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

