ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $137.96. 142,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

