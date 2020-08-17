ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,518.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,689. The company has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,489.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,378.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

