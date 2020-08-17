ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 54.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 134.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 81.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 224.0% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.69. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

