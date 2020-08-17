ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 5,149 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.79. 17,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

