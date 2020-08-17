ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 96 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Booking by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

Booking stock traded down $26.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,752.86. 12,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,289. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,691.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,611.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

