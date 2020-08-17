PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

PUMSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

PUMSY traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,947. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. PUMA SE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

