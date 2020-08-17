qiibee (QBX) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.40 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. qiibee has a market cap of $5.40 million and $17,534.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get qiibee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00151133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.87 or 0.01850272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00193221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00135222 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000165 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 755,749,224 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.