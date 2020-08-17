Quasarcoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 54.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $216,149.00 and approximately $6,791.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00041540 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.