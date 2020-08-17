Rathbone Brothers plc Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $51,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $384.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.22 and its 200 day moving average is $293.73. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $407.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

