Rathbone Brothers plc Has $19.86 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.01. 1,692,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,988. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

