Rathbone Brothers plc Has $68.43 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,534 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 1.4% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.11% of Becton Dickinson and worth $68,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $277,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 15.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 78,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,830,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.47.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,344. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

