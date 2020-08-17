Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 16,138 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 206,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $38.35. 16,552,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,133,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

