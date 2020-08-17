Rathbone Brothers plc Trims Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $65,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $7.69 on Monday, hitting $288.24. 5,491,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,619. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $289.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.19.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

