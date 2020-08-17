Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Air Canada (AC)

Air Canada (TSE: AC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$31.00.

8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

7/28/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00.

7/22/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00.

7/15/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

6/24/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE AC traded down C$0.67 on Monday, hitting C$16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,028. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$52.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.14.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.