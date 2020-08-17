Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aurubis (NDA)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aurubis (ETR: NDA):

  • 8/17/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/12/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/11/2020 – Aurubis had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 8/11/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/11/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/15/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/14/2020 – Aurubis had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 7/10/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/3/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/29/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/23/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR NDA traded down €1.80 ($2.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €58.84 ($69.22). The company had a trading volume of 76,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis AG has a twelve month low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a twelve month high of €61.20 ($72.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €57.82 and its 200-day moving average is €49.37.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit