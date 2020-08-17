Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aurubis (NDA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aurubis (ETR: NDA):

8/17/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Aurubis had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/11/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Aurubis had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/10/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR NDA traded down €1.80 ($2.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €58.84 ($69.22). The company had a trading volume of 76,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis AG has a twelve month low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a twelve month high of €61.20 ($72.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €57.82 and its 200-day moving average is €49.37.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

