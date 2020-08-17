Reverse Corp Limited (ASX:REF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

Reverse Corp Limited (ASX:REF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 32.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

Reverse has a 12-month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of A$0.05 ($0.04). The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 67.95 and a quick ratio of 65.58.

Reverse Company Profile

Reverse Corp Limited provides reverse charge calling services in Australia. The company offers 1800-REVERSE, a service that allows its customers to connect to mobiles and fixed lines from out-of-credit prepaid mobiles on various Australian mobile networks and payphones. It is also involved in the online sale of contact lenses under the OzContacts.com.au, NetOptical.com.au, WebContacts.com.au, and YourContacts.com.au brands.

