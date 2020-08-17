Reverse Corp Limited (ASX:REF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

Reverse Corp Limited (ASX:REF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 32.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.
Reverse has a 12-month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of A$0.05 ($0.04). The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 67.95 and a quick ratio of 65.58.
Reverse Company Profile
Featured Article: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Reverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.