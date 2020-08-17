Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

REXR traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. 35,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

