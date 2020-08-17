Rivetz Reaches Market Cap of $572,598.86 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $572,598.86 and approximately $77.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rivetz

Rivetz’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

