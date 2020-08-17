RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,402,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,670,000 after buying an additional 923,686 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,714.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 962,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after acquiring an additional 909,467 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,654,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 326,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,051,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a PE ratio of -634.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

