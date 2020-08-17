RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after buying an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.53. 12,252,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,609,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

