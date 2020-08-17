RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.13.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.81. 114,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.25 and a 200-day moving average of $163.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $193.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

