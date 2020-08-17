RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $17.82 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,553 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $75.63. 110,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,033. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

