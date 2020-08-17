RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $139.63. The stock had a trading volume of 42,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average of $148.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

