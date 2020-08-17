RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $22.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $22,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.26. 91,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

