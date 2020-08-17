RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,839 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 150,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,282,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 113,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,679. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

