RKL Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 60,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,632. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.53. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

