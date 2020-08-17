RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $49,952,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 36.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,775,000 after purchasing an additional 124,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,165,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $388.96. The company had a trading volume of 863,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,932. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.16 and its 200-day moving average is $379.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

