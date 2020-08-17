RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.17. The stock had a trading volume of 526,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $278.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.00. The company has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

