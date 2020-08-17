RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

IVW stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,661. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $230.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

