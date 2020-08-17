RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,456 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 313,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after buying an additional 113,734 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 33,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 209,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.59. 16,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,617. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

