Rochester Resources (CVE:RCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.08

Aug 17th, 2020

Shares of Rochester Resources Ltd (CVE:RCT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 5500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57.

About Rochester Resources (CVE:RCT)

Rochester Resources Ltd., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mina Real and San Francisco properties. It also has an agreement to acquire a 70% interest in the Santa Fe Property.

