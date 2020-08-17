Rupiah Token Market Capitalization Tops $2.64 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Rupiah Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $354,190.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $692.74 or 0.05624870 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003916 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a token. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 144,212,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,274,146,176 tokens. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.