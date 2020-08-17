Ryder Capital Ltd (RYD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on September 9th

Ryder Capital Ltd (ASX:RYD) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.

Ryder Capital has a 52-week low of A$1.15 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of A$1.52 ($1.09).

Ryder Capital Company Profile

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

